Dear Soldier, I Thank You And Your Family For Their Sacrifices

On this auspicious day of Independence, I have penned down a small message for the bravehearts serving the nation selflessly-

“My Dear Soldier,

I hope you’re doing well. I wish you a very Happy Independence Day! On this significant day, I want to thank not just you, but your family members as well. Your mother who brought you up with so much love and care still manages to part with you despite knowing the danger to your life. Your father who spends his old age without the company of his son, never complaining, because he knows you’re serving the nation. Your siblings who have to celebrate Rakhi and Bhai Dooj over video call and often don’t have the luxury to do that as well.