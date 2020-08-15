Dear Soldier, I Thank You And Your Family For Their Sacrifices
Dinkle Pople from Punjab sends her sandesh to a soldier.
On this auspicious day of Independence, I have penned down a small message for the bravehearts serving the nation selflessly-
“My Dear Soldier,
I hope you’re doing well. I wish you a very Happy Independence Day! On this significant day, I want to thank not just you, but your family members as well. Your mother who brought you up with so much love and care still manages to part with you despite knowing the danger to your life. Your father who spends his old age without the company of his son, never complaining, because he knows you’re serving the nation. Your siblings who have to celebrate Rakhi and Bhai Dooj over video call and often don’t have the luxury to do that as well.
Your wife who shares the love of her life with the nation, spending most of her youth without you by her side. Your children who get to see their father hardly once or twice a year, but still send you back for duty with the broadest smile on their faces.
I thank you for the strength you exhibit adjusting to harsh weather conditions and eating whatever is available without a fuss. They said your saviour resides in heaven, I believe mine resides by the border. Happy 15th August!
Sending you Lots of Love, Dinkle Popli Amritsar, Punjab
