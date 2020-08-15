Dear Soldier, Jai Hind: Children Draw Their Sandesh To A Soldier

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, children from all across India have drawn their sandesh to a soldier, honouring their bravery, loyalty and sacrifices for the country. They thank them for the risks they take, salute them for their rigorous hard work, patience and efforts to protect the nation. Vrehaan Tyagi writes “Aap Hai To Hum Hain” (While you are there, we are safe).