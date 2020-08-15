Dear Soldier, Jai Hind: Children Draw Their Sandesh To A Soldier

Children from across India draw their sandesh to a soldier.

Sandesh from Citizens
Published15 Aug 2020, 12:11 PM IST
On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, children from all across India have drawn their sandesh to a soldier, honouring their bravery, loyalty and sacrifices for the country. They thank them for the risks they take, salute them for their rigorous hard work, patience and efforts to protect the nation. Vrehaan Tyagi writes “Aap Hai To Hum Hain” (While you are there, we are safe).

Shaurya Kapoor draws his sandesh to a soldier.
Shaurya Kapoor draws his sandesh to a soldier.
Shaurya Kapoor 
Aadya Goswami draws her sandesh to a soldier.
Aadya Goswami draws her sandesh to a soldier.
Aadya Goswami 
Jason Duggal sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Jason Duggal sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Jason Duggal 
Vrehaan Tyagi sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Vrehaan Tyagi sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Vrehaan Tyagi
Tejas sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Tejas sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Tejas
Vivaan Singh sends his sandesh to a soldier
Vivaan Singh sends his sandesh to a soldier
Vivaan Singh
