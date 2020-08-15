Dear Soldier, Jai Hind: Children Draw Their Sandesh To A Soldier
Children from across India draw their sandesh to a soldier.
On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, children from all across India have drawn their sandesh to a soldier, honouring their bravery, loyalty and sacrifices for the country. They thank them for the risks they take, salute them for their rigorous hard work, patience and efforts to protect the nation. Vrehaan Tyagi writes “Aap Hai To Hum Hain” (While you are there, we are safe).
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
