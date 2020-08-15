Dear Soldier, I Send You Heartfelt Well Wishes

Dear Soldier,

This Independence Day I’d like to send every citizen and our brave soldiers heartfelt good wishes. Our soldiers are patrolling the border day in and day out, protecting us. Whether it is the scorching heat of Rajasthan, the cold winters in Kashmir, or the glaciers of the Himalayas, our soldiers adjust to these difficult conditions in order to keep us safe. I’d like to beseech the youth of our country to do their bit to make the nation proud and to voice the patriotic love and sentiment they feel for the country.