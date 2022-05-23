‘Public Parks in My Area in Delhi Have Turned Into Parking Lots’

The survey is ongoing and is likely to be completed by the end of May.

However, after the initial results of this survey, the Delhi government is in action. The administration is planning to prepare a blueprint for financial help to the parks by 30 June.

The Delhi government will provide additional budget to Delhi Parks and Garden Society for the renovation of public parks. In addition to this, the government is likely to fund NGOs who are willing to take the responsibility for their development.

It would be interesting to see that after this inquiry by the government, how much improvement will the public parks actually see. This encroachment and illegal parking issue is taking away childhoods and the joy of playing together for Delhi kids.