'Who Will Solve Delhi's Jahangirpuri's Overflowing Sewage Water Problem?'
The sewage water has now become one of the main reasons behind the traffic jam here.
For residents living near K2 DDA flats in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, wading through sewage water is an everyday affair.
I visited the locality recently, and saw that the overflowing sewage water not only enters the homes of these residents but has also turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Another problem that the residents are constantly struggling with is that the sewage water has now become one of the main reasons behind the traffic jam here.
So, I spoke to the locals here to understand why the issue hasn't been resolved.
Rajkumar, a shop owner, told me, "It's been four months. The condition of the overflowing sewage water is very bad. Ever since the drain has been left open, children fall into it. For the last three-four months, I haven't had much business due to this."
As I went further in the locality, I saw that the water had reached the lanes and it also goes inside the houses, but it seems no one is listening to them.
Several Complaints Filed but No Action Taken
The residents have been struggling with the issue of sewage system since a long time and they also mentioned that even after filing several complaints to the authorities, no action has been taken yet.
"There has been no solution to this. We have protested several times, and still there is no solution."Ajay, Resident
"We have traffic jams here and face many problems because of this as the drains get choked. Some say that the cleaning work comes under the municipal corporation, some say it's PWD's (Public Works Department's) job, while others say, it's the work of DDA (Delhi Development Authority). Who do we listen to? Nobody cares about poor people," said Golu.
Residents demand that the authorities look into the issue at the earliest.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
