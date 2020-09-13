‘Transport, Quarantine, COVID Symptoms: Why We Missed NEET 2020’

Distant examination centres, lack of transportation, increasing coronavirus cases, stress amid pandemic are a few reasons behind the protest registered by lakhs of JEE and NEET aspirants around the country.

Despite widespread social media outrage and backlash, students were left with no option but to appear for the tests. Despite going to all lengths, however, we three were unable to write the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, 13 September.

The test began at 2 pm and continued till 5 pm. All we could in those three hours was sit at home and repent. While we live in different parts of the country, our story is the same – circumstances forced us to forego an exam we spent the entire year preparing for.