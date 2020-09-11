Recovered From COVID-19 in Aug, Yet Not Allowed to Take JEE Mains
I am mentally stressed and depressed, thinking that my career has been ruined.
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Video Producer: Aliza Noor
Despite there being such an outcry by JEE and NEET aspirants over the exams, the authorities have not heard our problems. Now, even when I am willing to take the exam, I am being disallowed from doing so. Why? Because I had tested positive for coronavirus in the past.
On 10 August, my report for COVID-19 test came back positive. I was subsequently isolated at a government hospital in Bihar. I was discharged on 20 August after making a full recovery. After returning home, I continued to self-quarantine myself at home for the next seven days.
‘Travelled 12 Hours to Reach Exam Centre’
My exam was scheduled on 4 September and the examination centre was in Patna. I travelled for 12 hours in a bus just to reach the centre. From my hometown to Patna and finally in an auto to the centre, the journey was over 400 km.
Just like other JEE aspirants, I had also received the same email from the National Testing Agency (NTA) to make it on time to the centre.
Upon reaching, my temperature and admit card were scanned, but then I was told to stand on a side.
After asking my roll number and checking my temperature again, they told me I cannot take the exam because I was COVID-19 positive. They told me that NTA will reschedule the exam for us and there was a new guideline. However, I had not received any such information from NTA.
Following this, they told me to get a permission from NTA to let me take the exam. I called and emailed a number of times but to no avail. The NTA does not have any related information on their website either.
‘My Last Attempt at JEE Mains’
Fourteen days since I recovered, I was still not allowed to take the exam. While being down with coronavirus, I had rigorously continued my preparation for the exam. For what?
For four years, I have been studying for this exam day and night. I had worked so hard for this, my hope and my family’s hope were pinned on this exam.
I request NTA to please let me know when my exam will be held. I hope they will not ignore students like us who had contracted the disease in the past.
The Quint reached out to NTA for its response. The response will be added once received.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
