Recovered From COVID-19 in Aug, Yet Not Allowed to Take JEE Mains

Despite there being such an outcry by JEE and NEET aspirants over the exams, the authorities have not heard our problems. Now, even when I am willing to take the exam, I am being disallowed from doing so. Why? Because I had tested positive for coronavirus in the past.

I am mentally stressed and depressed, thinking that my career has been ruined.



On 10 August, my report for COVID-19 test came back positive. I was subsequently isolated at a government hospital in Bihar. I was discharged on 20 August after making a full recovery. After returning home, I continued to self-quarantine myself at home for the next seven days.