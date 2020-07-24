India Needs a Transfer of Power Away From the Executive

The answer partly lies in the historical context of the Constitution’s creation. Writings and speeches by Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and B R Ambedkar convey the immense challenges faced by India in 1947. At the heart of these challenges was an overarching desire for national unity as, the India we know today did not exist yet. Forty percent of the subcontinent was not directly controlled by the Government of India, but was indirectly ruled by the Princely states.

Regional secessionism was a concern for Nehru’s government after seeing the violence and bloodshed the Partition had wrecked on the nation, while there was fear that Princely states would try to become independent, as seen in the cases of Hyderabad and Junagadh. India did not have a unified economy, and had not experienced an election with universal franchise until then.

The overarching concern of India’s founding fathers was to ensure national unity and prevent a second partition, which is why the central government was accorded with immense powers, and the ability to convert India into a unitary state, if needed.