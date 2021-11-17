Kerala Women's Traditional Hand-Woven Screw Pine Craft on Its Way to Revival

The heritage town of Kodungallur in Kerala is a major hub of screw pine and water hyacinth fibre weaving in India. Many of the rural residents of the ancient, coastal village of Kottapuram – a village in the town of Kodungallur – are screw pine fibre craft artisans.

This is primarily because of the abundant growth and availability of screw pine trees and water hyacinth plants in this remote, coastal land. Screw pine weaving especially has been undertaken by the people of Kottapuram for a very long time and, interestingly, these natural fibre weaving artisans are mostly or entirely women.