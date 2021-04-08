Uttarakhand Forest Fires: Green Cover Reduced to Ash Near My Home

At least 40 incidents of fire across 11 districts in Uttarakhand, and it’s only April! I have lived in Chauras, Srinagar Garhwal for most of my life, but forest fires have frequently been recurring only in the last few years. A couple of months back, around mid-October, I had reported the fire around my locality. The forest has been burning since, over and over again. People would normally assume that those living in the mountains are habituated with fire, but are we really?

Having witnessed several forest fires, I can say that the fires this year are unusual, because we had less rain this season and the winter was extremely dry. The situation will get worse in peak summer months. This should be a wake up call – the Himalayas need saving.