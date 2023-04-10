'Due To Delays In Exam, We, Nursing Students In MP, Are In 1st Year For 3 Years'
Along with me, there are around 15,000 students in Madhya Pradesh who are facing this problem
Producer: Maaz Hasan, Vishnukant Tiwari
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
My name is Shiv Singh Dangi. I am a nursing student in Bhopal at Roshan Hospital College of Nursing. In September 2020, I took admission in the first year, B.Sc. Nursing, it's 2023, and my first-year final exams are yet to take place.
We had earlier asked our college about the delay in the examination. Back then, the college took a pre-university exam and tried to show that our exams were scheduled to take place. But in the last three years, no exam has been conducted, and we are still studying in the first year.
The delays have been on the part of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur, the university that affiliates nursing colleges and conducts exams. Colleges that should have gotten affiliation, from the university, in 2020 got their letters of affiliation in 2023, and exam dates were announced.
These colleges went to Madhya Pradesh High Court, stating that it would be difficult for them to carry out registration and prepare for the examination in a short period. The high court cancelled the examination and is hearing the matter.
This is not just my problem. Along with me, there are around 15,000 students in Madhya Pradesh who are facing this problem, among whom some of them are my friends.
This causes financial stress on our families. Not just mine, there are other students who are in the same situation. I spoke to Lakhan, a first year student.
"I have a family of six. My father is a farmer. He sends around Rs 6,000-7,000 per month to me. He also has to bear other expenses for the family. We have 5-6 bighas of land from which it is tough to bear my and my family's expenses. My family says I should either start working or leave my studies and return home. They need help managing their expenses. We had taken a loan, too, and the creditors are coming to our home for payments."Lakhan Tomar, First Year, B.Sc. Nursing
It's not just about financial stress. It's also about societal pressure. Relatives and friends don't understand our situation – that is why we are in our first year for the last three years.
"I come from a backward class. College fees, room rent, and food expenses are around Rs 10,000 monthly. My parents are not able to do this much. They have sent me to study so that we can avoid facing the challenges that they are facing," says Vikarm, a first year B.Sc. Nursing Student.
"Since we are in the first year, for the last three years, this is causing my family and me a lot of stress. When we meet our relatives, they ask us about the class, we are in as we have been studying for three years now."Vikram, First Year, B.Sc. Nursing
It's been three years since we have been doing B.Sc. Nursing. We should either be given the general promotion of two years, or our exams should be conducted at our college so that we can complete the four-year course in the same allotted time. We request that the government and the university resolve the issue immediately.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
