'Due To Delays In Exam, We, Nursing Students In MP, Are In 1st Year For 3 Years'

My name is Shiv Singh Dangi. I am a nursing student in Bhopal at Roshan Hospital College of Nursing. In September 2020, I took admission in the first year, B.Sc. Nursing, it's 2023, and my first-year final exams are yet to take place.

We had earlier asked our college about the delay in the examination. Back then, the college took a pre-university exam and tried to show that our exams were scheduled to take place. But in the last three years, no exam has been conducted, and we are still studying in the first year.