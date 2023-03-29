'Two Attempts to Clear MMBS Exams, But What's the Question Pattern, Schedule?'
We got to know about this through media reports. There are no guidelines issued by the government yet on this.
On Tuesday, 28 March, the Supreme Court announced that medical students who returned from Ukraine and China due to the pandemic and the war would be allowed to clear their MBBS final examinations in two attempts without enrolling in any college.
I'm a medical student who was evacuated from Odesa, Ukraine, in February 2022 when I was in my fourth year of college. If I were in Odesa right now, I would have graduated in 2024. This news should have been a relief for us, but it comes with much uncertainty. I'm in my fifth year of medical school, and it's been a year since I've continued my medical education online. I have already lost a year of education.
Many others students and I know about this through media reports. There has yet to be any clarity or guidelines issued by the government. We don’t even know when the exam will be scheduled. What if we don’t clear the exam? Then what would happen? Will we be able to enrol in a university?
Students had filed a petition asking the court to allow us to continue our education in India, which unfortunately stopped midway due to many reasons.
'Exam Pattern Different From What We Have Studied'
The court mentioned that the students would have to appear for exams in two parts, i.e. theory and practical, but we won't be allowed to enrol in Indian medical institutes.
It also mentions that after clearing the exam, we will have to complete a compulsory two-year internship programme for which we will be paid only in our second year.
This rule has created confusion among us as we are currently studying in Ukrainian universities, and then taking exams in India in an entirely alien format would add to our difficulties. The pattern, questions, and schedule of the exams, how are we going to manage it all?
We aren't familiar with the Indian system. The students studying here know the pattern, and it would be easier for them to take the exams.
These exams are also supposed to take place with a gap of one year, and it would be time-consuming, as we are already doing a six-year MBBS course from Ukraine.
'Modification in Number Of Attempts But the Uncertainty Stays'
Many of us are not sure about our degrees, too. We don't know what degree we will receive after taking these exams, would it be an Indian degree or a Ukrainian degree?
Earlier, the court allowed only one attempt to clear the exams, which seemed unfair. Later, after recommendations by an expert committee, they agreed to give us one more chance, making it two attempts.
Many of us still need clarification, as no other educational body, such as National Medical Commission (NMC), has notified us.
What happens if we cannot clear the exam? Are we not going to get a degree? Will our internships be cancelled?
On top of that, we also have to appear for our university examinations. At the same time, preparing for an Indian exam is way too different from what we've been taught and are used to.
We are waiting for the NMC to put clear guidelines on their website and let us know the next step. It would be a sigh of relief from all the uncertainty looming around us.
Topics: Russia Ukraine Indians in Ukraine
