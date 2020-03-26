Despite COVID-19 Outbreak, I Was Asked to Reuse My Surgical Mask

I am a junior resident in the department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The other day, I went to the Department of Medicine to see a referral in our hospital’s male ward (RF1), where I came to know that the patient is a suspected COVID-19 positive case.

My department (PMR) had not given us any masks for the last two weeks. Forget masks, even hand sanitizers were not provided by the hospital.

Finally, after repeatedly going to the Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principal’s office, we got a regular mask, which we have to reuse. They did not give us fresh masks. We had to wear the same mask day in and day out, which is pointless and does not protect us from the novel coronavirus.