On Day 1 of Total Lockdown, I Waited Hrs to Get Milk at Chhatarpur

A few hours after India went into total lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I decided to step out on Wednesday, 25 March, morning to buy some groceries in New Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

I needed a some milk packets, so I went to the supermarket. I was given a token slip by the guard and was informed by him that it would take at least an hour for me to get into the store to buy the stuff. Along with me, there were others also waiting for their turn to come.

Despite assurances from the government, that the supply of essential commodities would continue, I could see that people were rushing to buy groceries.