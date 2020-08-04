Cleaning Floors to Dancing With Docs: Our COVID Journey in Assam

Hello everyone. My name is Debashish Sharma. I am a faculty member at the Department of Mathematics at Gurucharan College in Silchar, Assam. On 13 July, I developed mild symptoms of coronavirus, that is fever and dry cough. By the end of two days, I also lost sense of taste and smell. I was quite worried.

By the end of the second day, my wife developed symptoms too. We visited a doctor who prescribed us some antibiotics and asked us to wait a little before getting tested. In the meantime, we heard the unfortunate news that our relatives had tested positive for coronavirus. They had visited us a few days back. Without wasting time, my wife and I rushed ourselves to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for a test.