‘Apps Banned, How Do I Access Curriculum of Chinese University?’

My name is Aghnibha Mukherjee and I’m studying medicine at Kunming Medical College in China. I had returned to my hometown of Kolkata in January after finishing my semester. At the time, I didn’t think I’d be spending most of the year back home, learning and studying online.

I'd like to share with you the issues that we as international students of medicine are facing right now in the face of this major pandemic. As we all know, after the India-China standoff at Galwan Valley, the Indian government had passed rules and regulations that banned the use of certain Chinese apps. Unfortunately, WeChat was one of the apps mentioned in this list.