In Leh, Locals Anxious About Future Amid India-China Standoff

Amid escalating tensions between India and China in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel on 15 June, I went around Leh to gauge the sentiment of locals on the ground.

I asked people about their concerns regarding the clash and consequent future, as well as the reportage in mainstream media ever since the face-off.

A lack of information had led to uncertainty and anxiety among Ladakhis.