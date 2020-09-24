Mumbai’s Lone COVID Waste Plant Causing Health Problems for Locals

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we, the residents of Govandi in Mumbai, have been facing problems due to a biomedical waste plant that has been emitting black thick smoke and hazardous gases since the past few months. The plant is owned by SMS Envoclean Private Limited.

Our issue has been represented by Advocate Saif Alam and we have also sent a legal notice to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) with the signatures of over 100 locals who have suffered because of the emission.

Several residents have reported respiratory and skin diseases as direct outcomes of inhaling this poisonous gas.

It must be noted that this plant is Mumbai’s only biomedical waste treatment facility appointed by the BMC to deal with the city’s COVID-19 waste.