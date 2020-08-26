‘Our Hometown in Bihar Urgently Needs a Waste Management Plan’
Untreated and contaminated water passes into the Son canal which subsequently pollute the Son and Ganga rivers.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Video Producer: Aliza Noor
Waste management or sewage-related problems are not a new issue in India. Yet, while some cities have more or less found ways to tackle it, the reality still is that many semi-urban districts continue to be severely burdened by it.
One such place is Dehri-Dalmianagar Parishad in Bihar’s Rohtas district, which is currently reeling under a waste management crisis.
Waste management in the area is handled by the municipality. We wanted to show you the situation – not just through a local survey that we conducted – and the exact scale of the problem.
Waste Dumps Pose Serious Health Risks
Through our survey, we found that while 75 percent of the people have waste bins provided by the municipality, there is no awareness as to how waste can be managed. Over 60 percent of the people know that the waste has to be classified into two categories – dry and wet waste.
However, the locals mix all their waste into the same container unknowingly and all of it gets dumped into the landfill, without any recycling.
The locals either throw the waste in clear spaces outside their homes or burn it, which subsequently leads to a lot of air pollution.
The situation gets worse when animals feed from it and increase the risk of spreading the disease.
Moreover, the municipality trucks dump the waste in this landfill near Katar village, 3-4 km away. This is disturbing as it is located near a small village, which creates a huge environmental and health problem for these people.
Sewage Problem Adds to the Woes
Another problem is the untreated and contaminated water passing into the Son canal.
This, subsequently, passes into Son river and then merges with the Ganga river, thereby polluting both of them.
In order to nip this problem in the bud, setting up of a water management plant is important – to treat the water at the source itself.
This will help in not only controlling and managing the waste, but also to provide employment opportunities for the locals.
Apathy From the Authorities
We are aware that the first step to take in these situations is to alert and reach out to the municipality, to make them realise the gravity of the situation.
We have raised our concerns regarding this matter to the concerned authorities, like the chief minister, urban secretary, at the block and district level; but, our request was passed from one level to another level, and nothing happened.
The best way out seems to be a waste management plan that helps raise awareness amongst the younger generations, so that it benefits not just us but the whole society as a whole, now and in the future.
The Quint also reached out to local municipal authorities in the area. The copy will be updated with their response, once received.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
