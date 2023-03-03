World Wildlife Day 2023: Date, Theme, and Why To Celebrate

World Wildlife Day (WWD) is celebrated every year on 3 March to appreciate the presence of a wide variety of wildlife, and create awareness among people about the conservation of wild fauna and flora on global level.

The World Wildlife Day is observed annually to remind people about taking immediate precautionary measures to save wildlife from the crimes and human-induced reduction of species.

The exploitation of wildlife has become a serious issue from several years now, and if not stopped right away, it will have a wide-range of economic, environmental and social impacts. World Wildlife Day is recognised to focus on halting biodiversity loss.