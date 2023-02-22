World Thinking Day 2023: History, Theme & Importance of the Day; Know Details
World Thinking Day 2023: The day is observed on 22 February every year by people across the globe.
World Thinking Day is observed on 22 February every year. It is a day that celebrates friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment. World Thinking Day 2023 falls on a Wednesday and people are gearing up to celebrate the day in their own way. It is important to note that Girl Scouts and Girl Guides across the world create awareness about issues that affect girls and young women on this day. Everyone should take part in World Thinking Day and know about its importance.
Every year a new theme is decided for World Thinking Day. People across the globe plan events and programmes based on the theme for the year. The ones who do not have much idea about World Thinking Day, which is celebrated on 22 February annually, must read about its history and significance. Everyone should be aware of its importance.
It is important to know how this day came into existence and became so popular. World Thinking Day focuses on women and their rights in society. The themes are also decided accordingly for the day.
World Thinking Day 2023: History
In 1926, delegates from all over the world met at Camp Edith Macy, which is now called the Edith Macy Conference Center in New York. They met for the 4th World Conference and decided to organise a day for guides and girl scouts.
They decided to celebrate Thinking Day on the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell and his wife Olave. Lord Baden-Powell was the founder of the scout and guide movement.
During the Dubai Conference in 1999, the name of Thinking Day was officially changed to World Thinking Day.
Today, this day is celebrated as a huge global event that encourages members of the movement to think about real issues.
World Thinking Day 2023: Theme
World Thinking Day 2023 theme is "Our World, Our Thriving Future: The environment and global poverty". One should take note of the theme and be a part of the event.
Various programmes and activities will be organised by people who are a part of the movement. It will create awareness about poverty and how we can fight against it.
World Thinking Day 2023: Importance
World Thinking Day is important because the day helps to talk about real-life issues. It helps to find solutions to various problems that exist in our society.
You can help the girl scouts by raising their funds. Support their initiative by providing appropriate contributions. Spread awareness about the theme for this year and be a part of the events.
