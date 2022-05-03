World Press Freedom Day 2022: Theme, History and Quotes on Free Press

World Press Freedom Day is observed every year on 03 May. This day is celebrated to emphasise the importance of a free press.

Freedom to seek, impart and receive information is very significant for the citizens to make informed decisions. The foremost requirement of distribution of correct information is freedom of press.

As per the official website of the United Nations (UN), 03 May acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.