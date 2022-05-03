World Press Freedom Day 2022: Theme, History and Quotes on Free Press
Here are some quotes on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.
World Press Freedom Day is observed every year on 03 May. This day is celebrated to emphasise the importance of a free press.
Freedom to seek, impart and receive information is very significant for the citizens to make informed decisions. The foremost requirement of distribution of correct information is freedom of press.
As per the official website of the United Nations (UN), 03 May acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.
World Press Freedom Day 2022: Theme
This year, the theme of World Press Freedom Day is 'Journalism under digital siege'. The theme aims to highlight the multiple ways in which freedom of press in being attacked by surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists.
World Press Freedom Day: History
Following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference, the UN General Assembly declared World Press Freedom Day in December 1993.
Since then, 03 May is annually observed as World Press Freedom Day.
World Press Freedom Day: Quotes on Free Press
“The only security of all is in a free press.”
― Thomas Jefferson
“A free press can, of course, be good or bad, but, most certainly without freedom, the press will never be anything but bad.”
― Albert Camus
"A free press is the cornerstone of democracy; there is no question about that." ― Hugh Grant
“The people must know before they can act, and there is no educator to compare with the press.” ― Ida B. Wells
"When the public's right to know is threatened, and when the rights of free speech and free press are at risk, all of the other liberties we hold dear are endangered." ― Christopher Dodd
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.