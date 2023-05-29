World No Tobacco Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance & Other Details

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on 31 May to create awareness among people about the health risks and hazards of tobacco consumption. The day is recognised to highlight the harmful effects of tobacco utilisation and promote effective policies and laws that will cut down on global tobacco use.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "This yearly celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations."