World Environment Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance, Ways to Celebrate

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5 June. This day helps raise awareness about environmental problems and how we can take steps to tackle them. People should know about the environmental issues that are going to be a big threat in the near future. It is important to take action immediately to avoid major problems later on. We should learn to take care of our environment. World Environment Day helps us know more about the changes we can implement.

Every year, a different theme is selected to celebrate World Environment Day. The themes help draw attention to different aspects of environmental problems. Everyone should participate in the World Environment Day 2023 celebrations. This day is extremely crucial and everyone should celebrate environment day to increase awareness among others.