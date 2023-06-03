World Environment Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance, Ways to Celebrate

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5 June. This day helps raise awareness about environmental problems and how we can take steps to tackle them. People should know about the environmental issues that are going to be a big threat in the near future. It is important to take action immediately to avoid major problems later on. We should learn to take care of our environment. World Environment Day helps us know more about the changes we can implement.
Every year, a different theme is selected to celebrate World Environment Day. The themes help draw attention to different aspects of environmental problems. Everyone should participate in the World Environment Day 2023 celebrations. This day is extremely crucial and everyone should celebrate environment day to increase awareness among others.
Here are all the important details you should know about World Environment Day. Keep reading to know the theme for this year, the history and significance of this day, and how you can be a part of the celebration.
World Environment Day 2023: Theme
World Environment Day is celebrated with a different theme every year and the one for this year is already decided. The theme for World Environment Day 2023 is "Beat Plastic Pollution."
We are all aware that plastic is extremely harmful to our environment so we should focus on stopping its use. This theme serves as a reminder that people using plastic should start thinking of alternative ways to reduce its use.
World Environment Day: History and Significance
The United Nations General Assembly introduced World Environment Day in 1972. This day came into existence at the beginning of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment.
The conference spoke about the introduction of international measures to address alarming environmental issues. The first time this day was celebrated was in 1974.
World Environment Day 2023: How to Celebrate
This day provides an opportunity for people from all sections of society to take effective measures to control harmful environmental effects. The themes decided every year talk about the pressing issues that are leading to environmental pollution and how we can stop them.
Everyone collectively can help get rid of environmental issues and we should focus on taking action immediately. Organise events and programs this year to talk about the effects of plastic pollution. This year people should aim to live a more sustainable life.
