World Donkey Day 2024 Date: History, Significance, Events, and How To Celebrate

World Donkey Day 2024: World Donkey Day is celebrated on 8 May, every year. This year, the event will be observed on Wednesday. Everyone should celebrate the event to learn about the importance of donkeys and their features.

The day is dedicated to recognizing the donkey and bringing attention to their many amazing characteristics. Donkey Day is a day to celebrate the life of the donkey and the impact that they have had on human society. You can be a part of the celebrations on this day.