World Chess Day 2023: Theme, History. Significance & Quotes

International Chess Day 2023: International Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 every year with the aim to raise awareness about the game of chess and appreciate chess players across the world. Chess is known as the "game of kings" and is popular for its intellectual depth. This day celebrates the ancient game of etiquette and sportsmanship. There is no doubt that chess is a game with a global impact and the game as an intellectual and strategic tool is essential for intellectual development.
Let's know more about International Chess Day by knowing about its Theme, history, and significance.
World Chess Day 2023: Theme
There has not been any official announcement regarding the theme of World Chess Day 2023.
World Chess Day 2023: History
UNESCO established International Chess Day with the aim to honor the founding of the International Chess Federation, FIDE by its French abbreviation in the year 1996. The headquarters of FIDE were established in Paris, France, and are now located in Switzerland. FIDE is an international organization that brings together different chess federations throughout the world and serves as the overseer of international chess tournaments. The International Olympic Committee acknowledged FIDE in 1999.
World Chess Day 2023: Significance
International Chess Day acknowledges the universal appeal of the game and honors its ability to transcend cultural and language barriers.
It also has the ability to bring people together with a shared passion.
The game of chess helps promotes cognitive skills, critical thinking, and concentration.
International Chess Day highlights the importance of fair play, respect for opponents, and the value of competition for growth.
The complexities of chess can help face challenges in life and improve decision-making skills.
Chess can teach valuable life lessons such as patience, resilience, and the ability to learn from mistakes.
World Chess Day 2023: Quotes
“A book cannot by itself teach how to play. It can only serve as a guide, and the rest must be learned by experience.”- Jose Capablanca,
“In order to improve your game, you must study the endgame before everything else. For whereas the endings can be studied and mastered by themselves, the middle game and opening must be studied in relation to the end game.”- Jose Capablanca
“There never occurs in practice either quite an open or quite a close position, but that we get a position containing open and close elements.”- Richard Reti
“After the world war, chess and the revival of chess tournaments have made a bridge for intercourse between erstwhile hostile nations and have thus done their part towards international reconciliation more quickly than science or art could do.”- Richard Reti
“Never play to win a pawn while your development is yet unfinished.”- Aron Nimzowitsch
