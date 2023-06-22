Chess GM Pragg Reacts as His Class 12 Paper Has a Question on Chess!

Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa appeared for his Class 12 examination recently and expressed his happiness to see a question related to chess in the question paper. He shared the picture of the question paper on Twitter and wrote, “Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear!”

A question in the paper stated, “Write a letter to a friend who is studying abroad, describing how the 44th Chess Olympiad was conducted in Mamallapuram, Chennai.” Netizens flooded the comment section. While someone wrote, “You made India Proud. You are the inspiration for man,” another user commented, “You are our hero.”