World Book and Copyright Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme, Quotes

World Book and Copyright Day is observed every year to celebrate and promote the excitement of reading books. World Book and Copyright Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 23 April 2022 across the world.

This day will be observed to promote the benefits of reading, writing books, translating, publishing and copyright. World Book and Copyright Day is a day for bibliophiles to explore and share new books. This day is celebrated every year and is the best occasion for people who love to read.