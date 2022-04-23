World Book and Copyright Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme, Quotes
World Book and Copyright Day 2022: This day helps to promote the importance and benefits of reading.
World Book and Copyright Day is observed every year to celebrate and promote the excitement of reading books. World Book and Copyright Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 23 April 2022 across the world.
This day will be observed to promote the benefits of reading, writing books, translating, publishing and copyright. World Book and Copyright Day is a day for bibliophiles to explore and share new books. This day is celebrated every year and is the best occasion for people who love to read.
The World Book and Copyright Day yearly event is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
It is observed on 23 April every year and this year, the World Book and Copyright Day 2022 will fall on Saturday, 23 April 2022. It is important to remember the date.
It is important for everybody to know the history, significance and theme of World Book and Copyright Day 2022.
World Book and Copyright Day 2022 History
UNESCO takes the initiative to organise World Book Day every year. The day was first celebrated on 23 April 1995.
The date, 23 April, is chosen by UNESCO as World Book and Copyright Day to pay respect to renowned authors like William Shakespeare, Miguel Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.
The renowned literary personalities died on this day, so UNESCO decided to observe 23 April as World Book and Copyright Day 2022.
On World Book Day, a poster is designed and distributed around the globe each year. The poster depicts pictures that will inspire and motivate people to read books and understand literature.
World Book and Copyright Day 2022 Theme
The main idea behind celebrating World Book and Copyright Day is to spread the joy and pleasure of reading. Each year a unique theme is decided to observe World Book Day.
The theme for World Book and Copyright Day 2022 is "Read, so you never feel low".
The motive is to increase the scope of reading and recognize the importance of books. People should understand that reading holds a very important position in our lives.
Everybody should get together and celebrate World Book and Copyright Day 2022 on Saturday, 23 April 2022.
