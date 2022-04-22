World Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle Highlights the Impacts of Climate Change
World Earth Day 2022: Google has created a time-lapse portraying the effects of climate change in its doodle.
Google Doodle is known for celebrating/highlighting significant days of the year with creative and witty animations. On the occasion of World Earth Day 2022, it is back with another creative doodle. World Earth Day is observed on 22 April every year across the globe. This year, World Earth Day falls on Friday. This World Earth Day, the Google Doodle aims at spreading awareness about the impacts of climate change over the years.
In one of the most impactful doodles of all time, Google has created a time-lapse portraying the effects of climate change over the last few decades across the world.
The time-lapse has been created via a compilation of imagery that was acquired through Google Earth.
The imagery depicts several parts of the planet, whose coral reefs, glaciers, and greenery have drastically reduced over decades.
World Earth Day 2022: How Does the Google Doodle Show the Effects of Climate Change?
Once you click on today's Google Doodle, it will show you a time-lapse, highlighting climate change and clarifying the several aspects of the problem.
This Google Doodle will help you understand the reasons behind climate change and its harmful effects on the general population.
Stating the consequences of climate change, the Google page reads, "Warmer temperatures over time are changing weather patterns and disrupting the usual balance of nature. This poses many risks to human beings and all other forms of life on Earth."
The Google Doodle also explains that the most important cause of climate change on Earth is greenhouse gas emissions.
UN ActNow has also mentioned several ways through which people can work towards taking action against climate change on the occasion of World Earth Day 2022.
They are encouraging people to save more energy at home, opt for public transportation to work, and eat more vegetables compared to meat.
World Earth Day is celebrated on 22 April every year to spread awareness about the issues that are harming our planet. This year, World Earth Day 2022 focuses on climate change and global warming.
