Skanda Sashti 2024 Date & Time: Know the Significance & Rituals

Skanda Sashti 2024: Skanda Sashti is a monthly fast that is dedicated to Lord Murugan. It is observed on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha and will be celebrated on 11 June 2024.

The Skanda Sashti has a great religious significance and is celebrated by many people in South India. It is a time to offer prayers to Lord Murugan and seek his blessings for success, happiness, and spiritual growth. On this day, devotees also visit temples to pay their respects to Lord Murugan. According to the beliefs, Lord Murugan bestows his devotees with happiness, prosperity, and good wealth. He is also believed to ward off the evil energies from people. To overcome obstacles, attain success, and gain spiritual enlightenment, people should offer prayers to Lord Murugan.

Let's have a loo at the timings, significance and rituals of Skanda Sashti 2024.