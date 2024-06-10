Skanda Sashti 2024 Date & Time: Know the Significance & Rituals

Skanda Sashti 2024: Skanda Sashti is a monthly fast that is dedicated to Lord Murugan. It is observed on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha and will be celebrated on 11 June 2024.
The Skanda Sashti has a great religious significance and is celebrated by many people in South India. It is a time to offer prayers to Lord Murugan and seek his blessings for success, happiness, and spiritual growth. On this day, devotees also visit temples to pay their respects to Lord Murugan. According to the beliefs, Lord Murugan bestows his devotees with happiness, prosperity, and good wealth. He is also believed to ward off the evil energies from people. To overcome obstacles, attain success, and gain spiritual enlightenment, people should offer prayers to Lord Murugan.
Let's have a loo at the timings, significance and rituals of Skanda Sashti 2024.
Skanda Sashti 2024: Date & Time
This year, the Skanda Sashti will be observed on 11 June 2024 from 05:27 pm on 11 June to 07:16 pm on 12 June.
Skanda Sashti 2024: Significance
Skanda Sashti is celebrated to honor Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha. This day holds great religious significance and is celebrated with great devotion and dedication by many people in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. During Skanda Sashti, devotees offer prayers to Lord Murugan, seeking his blessings for success, happiness, and spiritual growth. They also visit temples to pay their respects to Lord Murugan and seek his divine grace and blessings.
It is believed that the monthly Skanda Sashti vrat brings good fortune, removes obstacles, and grants inner strength and courage to face the challenges in life. It is a time for devotees to enhance their connection with Lord Murugan and seek his divine grace and blessings.
Skanda Sashti: Rituals
Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.
Devotees clean their homes and make rangoli.
Do preparations for the Skanda Sasthi fasting.
They take Sankalp of not eating tamasik food.
Set up an altar and place an idol of Lord Murugan.
Offer fruits, especially banana, coconut and put kalash filled with water.
Offer flowers and light a diya with desi ghee.
Recite Lord Murugan's stories and chant his mantras.
Visit temples and offer milk, coconut and flowers to Lord Murugan and seek blessings.
In the evening, devotees can break their fast and eat sattvik food.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)