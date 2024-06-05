Vat Savitri 2024: Date, Tithi, History, Significance, Vrat, Muhurat, and Rituals

According to Hindu Mythology, the history of Vat Savitri is associated with the love of Savitri and her husband Satyavan. Savitri was the daughter of King Ashvapati and she chose Satyavan, a prince living in exile, as her husband. Sage Narada had predicted the early death of Satyavan, and said that he will not live more than a year after marriage. This didn't change Savitri's love and she still chose to marry Satyavan. When the predicted day of death of Satyavan came close, Savitri did everything she could to make sure her husband survived. On the day of his death, Savitri sat down with her husband in the forest, and she waited for the time to come. When Yama, the God of death, came forward to take Satyavan's soul, Savitri fought for her husband's life.

Savitri pleaded and argued for her husband's life in front of Yamaraj, who later agreed to fulfill any three wishes of her, except the wish for the life of Satyavan. Savitri clearly wished to have children with Satyavan. This forced Yama to restore Satyavan's life. In addition, Savitri used the other two wishes to win back her kingdom and the lost eye sight of her father-in-law. Hindu women celebrate Vat Savitri to pray for the long life of their husbands, and commemorate the love, devotion, and determination of Savitri towards her husband.