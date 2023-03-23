Ramadan 2023: Healthy Food Options For Iftar and Sehri

1. Dates: According to Healthline, dates are highly nutritious and a great start after a long fast. Not to forget, the Muslims only break their fast with dates and then consume any other foods. They are rich in fiber, protein, iron, vitamin B6, potassium, copper, manganese, magnesium, etc. They provide energy in the form of sugars like fructose and glucose. It has low glycemic index, meaning it is safe for diabetics and contributes to weight management and blood sugar regulation.

2. Harira- It is a soup that is warm, smooth and easy-to-digest. It is an ideal start for the iftar in the blessed month of Ramadan. It allows the body to compensate for the fluids it lost during the long fasting further preparing the intestines to accommodate the meal. It is an integrated meal with meat and vegetables, making it of high nutritional value.

3. Kunafa is a baked dessert which is quite popular among the Muslims during the time of Ramadan. Eating sweets provides the body with a quick burst of energy and this sweet is also rich in fats, proteins, and calcium due to the ingredients like ghee, milk, nuts, cheese, etc. It is advisable to eat Kunafa 2-3 hours after a meal and you can use sugar substitutes instead. You can also use low-fat cheese and eat it without nuts and cream.

4. Buttermilk is prepared from milk that was left over after making butter. Churning milk removed the fat leaving the milk a little sour, full of bacteria that are surprisingly good for the gut. The drink is cooling and rich in protein, calcium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin D, phosphorous, and probiotics. It is great for the heart, bones, gut, kidneys and can be consumed by lactose intolerant people.