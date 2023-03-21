Ramadan 2023: 5 Healthy and Lip Smacking Recipes to Try at Home

1. Veg Raita is a side dish with other dishes like pulao or biryani that can be enjoyed guilt-free. The fresh yogurt in the raita will keep you cool and enhance the production of good bacteria in the gut. You can take curd in a bowl, add black salt, roasted jeera powder, and finely chopped chillies. Then add finely chopped cucumber, onions, tomatoes and mix it well. Make sure to prepare the raita just before eating, that is when it will taste the best.

2. Tabbouleh Salad is one of the healthiest recipes that you can serve for your Eid Party. It can be a great snack or salad for the dinner. It is the perfect dish for you if you are a health freak and do not want to binge eat on Eid. Soak the bulgar wheat (daliya) in water for about an hour and squeeze all the water out. Now put the wheat in a salad bowl. Add the parsley, onion, and mint leaves. You can season the salad with salt, pepper, and mint leaves. Add olive oil and lime juice to enhance the taste and mix them well. Top with olives and serve cold.

3. Overnight Oats is one of the most fulfilling and healthy recipes for the pre or post fast dishes, we have the overnight oats that is one of the favorite quick recipes. You can soak the oats in milk overnight so that it absorbs the liquid and become creamy after few hours. You can then add your favorite fruits, chia seeds, dried fruits, and more seeds. You can add more milk and yogurt with your preferred sweetener. Now just grab a spoon and dig in without having to do any other preparations! You can enjoy them cold or warm.