Ramadan 2023: 5 Healthy and Lip Smacking Recipes to Try at Home
Here are a few easy and healthy recipes to make during Ramadan 2023
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is considered as one of the most holy months by the Muslims. During this holy month, Muslims observe fast and abstain from food and water during the day time. They do this every day for 30 days. It is believed that fasting once year helps them cleanse the soul, teaches self-discipline and empathy for those less fortunate, and encourages acts of generosity.
During the Ramadan month, Muslims taking part in Ramadan eat one meal (the 'suhoor' or 'sehri') just before dawn and another (the 'iftar') after sunset. It is important that we eat food that is healthy and helps us keep keep full for longer without feeling tired or dizzy during the fasting time. Here are a few quick and easy recipes that are even healthy and will help you save time.
1. Veg Raita is a side dish with other dishes like pulao or biryani that can be enjoyed guilt-free. The fresh yogurt in the raita will keep you cool and enhance the production of good bacteria in the gut. You can take curd in a bowl, add black salt, roasted jeera powder, and finely chopped chillies. Then add finely chopped cucumber, onions, tomatoes and mix it well. Make sure to prepare the raita just before eating, that is when it will taste the best.
2. Tabbouleh Salad is one of the healthiest recipes that you can serve for your Eid Party. It can be a great snack or salad for the dinner. It is the perfect dish for you if you are a health freak and do not want to binge eat on Eid. Soak the bulgar wheat (daliya) in water for about an hour and squeeze all the water out. Now put the wheat in a salad bowl. Add the parsley, onion, and mint leaves. You can season the salad with salt, pepper, and mint leaves. Add olive oil and lime juice to enhance the taste and mix them well. Top with olives and serve cold.
3. Overnight Oats is one of the most fulfilling and healthy recipes for the pre or post fast dishes, we have the overnight oats that is one of the favorite quick recipes. You can soak the oats in milk overnight so that it absorbs the liquid and become creamy after few hours. You can then add your favorite fruits, chia seeds, dried fruits, and more seeds. You can add more milk and yogurt with your preferred sweetener. Now just grab a spoon and dig in without having to do any other preparations! You can enjoy them cold or warm.
4. Smoothies are another health option for you that are quick and easy to make. You can add in your favorite fruits like strawberry, mangoes, bananas, blueberries with yogurt, almond milk and honey to make a thick texture. You can enjoy them as it is or convert them into a smoothie bowl with seeds and dried fruits. You can also add dates to the yogurt with bananas and honey for a unique taste.
5. Peshawari chapli is considered as one of the easiest and tastiest dishes during Ramzan. You can easily prepare the dish in almost 30 minutes. Mince mutton using salt and pepper. Mix together chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander seeds and minced meat. Make kebab patties with the mixture. You can grill them instead of frying them in a pan. You can add sliced tomatoes on the second side of patty for a tinge of sourness.
Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ramadan recipes
