Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Quotes by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti also known as Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated every year on 07 May. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of great Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Rabindranath Tagore, also known as Gurudev and the Bard of Bengal, was born in Kolkata on 07 May 1861.

He was not just a poet but also a playwright, philosopher, social reformer, composer and painter.