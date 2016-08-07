Music That Binds the Soul: A Tribute to Rabindranath Tagore
Remembering the great poet on his death anniversary.
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 7 May 2015. It is being republished to mark Rabindranath Tagore’s death anniversary.)
On Rabindranath Tagore’s death anniversary today (August 7), we pay tribute to the great poet through his own melodies. Journalist and singer, Sharoni Sen brings Tagore’s legacy and poetic genius back into our lives with this soul-stirring melody and its timeless resonance.
This will make you smile!
Published: 07 Aug 2016, 03:04 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!