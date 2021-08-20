Muharram Ashura 2021: Date, History and Significance

Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, started on 10 August 2021.

The tenth day of Muharram is observed as Ashura. It is considered the day when Imam Hussain was brutally killed by the tyrant ruler of those times for standing for standing for justice and equality.

Ashura is observed by Muslims all around the world, and is considered the day of mourning for Shia Muslims. For them, it is a day of considerable significance where they commemorate Imam Hussain's martyrdom.