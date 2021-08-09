Muharram 2021 Date: When Will Islamic New Year Begin

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is considered the second holiest month after Ramzan in Islamic calendar. This year, the Islamic new year, also know as the Hijri new year will fall in the second week of August.

As mentioned above, the Islamic new year begins with the month of Muharram and ends with month Dhul al-Hijjah. The year is roughly 11 days shorter in comparison to Gregorian calendar. The commencement of each month is marked by the sighting of new moon.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and other regions in the Middle East will determine the date for Muharram, reported Hindustan Times.