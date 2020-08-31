Happy Onam 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Statuses & Greetings

Onam, a harvest festival celebrated annually by the people of Malayali origin in and outside Kerala, is finally here!

Onam is celebrated in remembrance of King Mahabali, whose reign, it is said, saw no sorrow or poverty, only prosperity. It is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. This year, the festival is from 22 August to 2 September.

Celebrations of the festival are subdued this year due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, 29 August, asked the people to ensure that the festivities are kept within limits because of the rising number of cases.

During the festivities, flowers are much sought after to make floral carpets for decoration, be it at homes or offices.