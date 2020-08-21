In View of COVID-19, Celebrate Onam Indoors This Year: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, 19 August, recommended that people should celebrate Onam indoors this year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and social distancing norms should be followed when they go shopping for the festival.

The CM made the remarks while participating in a video conference with district collectors, police chiefs and medical officers, adding that people should use locally available flowers for the tradition floral carpet.

"There are some people who trivialise the current COVID-19 situation. We must not stand helplessly in front of them. The aim is to contain the number of cases and reduce the death rate. Precautionary measures should be location specific. As of now, we are able to control the deaths but that may not be the situation if the cases increase," he said.