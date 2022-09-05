Happy International Day of Charity 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

The United Nations General Assembly in 2012 declared 5 September as the International Day of Charity. This day is observed to spread awareness among people, NGOs, and stakeholders to assist those in need. People are motivated to participate in philanthropic activities to strengthen social bonding.

The International Day of Charity is observed on 5 September because it is the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, who died on this day in 1997. People are gearing up to celebrate International Day of Charity 2022 on Monday and to help the needy. People across the globe focus on building a common charity platform on this day.