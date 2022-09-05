Happy International Day of Charity 2022: Theme, History, and Significance
The International Day of Charity 2022 is being celebrated on Monday, 5 September.
The United Nations General Assembly in 2012 declared 5 September as the International Day of Charity. This day is observed to spread awareness among people, NGOs, and stakeholders to assist those in need. People are motivated to participate in philanthropic activities to strengthen social bonding.
The International Day of Charity is observed on 5 September because it is the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, who died on this day in 1997. People are gearing up to celebrate International Day of Charity 2022 on Monday and to help the needy. People across the globe focus on building a common charity platform on this day.
As we are looking forward to celebrating the International Day of Charity 2022, here are a few details on the theme, history, and significance of this day.
International Day of Charity 2022: History
The United Nations General Assembly in 2012 chose 5 September as the International Day of Charity to celebrate the death anniversary of Mother Teresa. In 1979, she received the Nobel Peace Prize for "work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace."
Mother Teresa visited India in 1928 and spent years helping the distressed and the poor. She founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata in 1950, and dedicated her entire life to helping the needy.
This is the reason why International Day of Charity 2022 is being observed on Monday, 5 September, across the world.
International Day of Charity 2022: Theme
In the '2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development' which was adopted in 2015, the United Nations observed that eliminating poverty is one of the greatest global challenges and is required for sustainable development.
The agenda calls for global solidarity that puts importance on the wants of the impoverished. It spreads awareness among people about helping the less fortunate group in our society.
The Sustainable Development Goals present in the agenda include multiple categories – people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership. International Day of Charity 2022 focuses on the same agenda.
International Day of Charity 2022: Significance
It is important to note that charity can help eliminate the effects of a humanitarian crisis. It can help promote education, housing, and child protection.
International Day of Charity 2022 aims to promote the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged section of our society. It puts focus on the power of community and educates the younger generations about generosity.
