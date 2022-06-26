International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking 2022: Theme & More

International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking is observed all over the world on 26 June every year. This day is celebrated to create awareness event among people across the globe.

Every year on 26 June, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking helps raise awareness about the negative impact and consequences of drugs on society. Drug abuse is a serious problem that society faces worldwide.

Particularly, drug use among the youth has been steadily increasing year after year. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is also termed ‘World Drug Day', an international approach to raising awareness about drug usage and illegal trafficking.

Let's look at a few quotes, posters, and theme for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022.