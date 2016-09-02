(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/The Quint)
These 10 Quotes By Mother Teresa Will Inspire You
On Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary, here are 10 of her most inspiring quotes.
(This story was first published on 2 September 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary.)
On 4 September 2016, two decades after Mother Teresa’s death, the Vatican canonised the ‘Saint of the Gutters’.
Born in Skopje, Macedonia, Mother Teresa made Calcutta (now Kolkata) her home and spent the majority of her adult life dedicated to the poor in the city. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, here are 10 of her most inspiring quotes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.