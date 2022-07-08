'Retain Official Name of Children': Centre's New Guidelines on Child Protection

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Tuesday, 5 July, issued new guidelines for child protection services in the country under its centrally sponsored scheme ‘Mission Vatsalya,' aimed at the welfare and rehabilitation of children.

As per the new guidelines, all states are directed to retain the official name of children. It also stated that only a "correct translation to local language is permissible."

The norms of Mission Vatsalya scheme became applicable from 1 April 2022.