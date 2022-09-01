National Nutrition Week 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and More
National Nutrition Week 2022: Here's the date, history, significance, and theme.
The first week of September is recognised as National Nutrition Week in India. The goal of this week is to increase public awareness about the importance of healthy eating habits and enough nutrition for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
To stay healthy, two things are mainly required – a balanced diet and an active and healthy lifestyle. For National Nutrition Week, the government has rolled out initiatives to raise awareness about nutrition among the common public. Let us know the theme, history, and significance of National Nutrition Week 2022.
What Is the Theme of National Nutrition Week 2022?
Every year, National Nutrition Week is celebrated under a specific theme. The theme of previous year's Nutrition Week was 'Feeding Smart Right.' The theme of National Nutrition Week 2022 is 'Celebrate a World of Flavours.' The purpose is to motivate people to have healthy nutrition while enjoying the flavours of food.
History of National Nutrition Week 2022
The American Dietetic Association (ADA), currently known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, established National Nutrition Week in 1975. The purpose of this week is to create public awareness about the countless benefits of healthy nutrition and an active lifestyle.
Due to the public's enthusiastic response to the idea of National Nutrition Week in 1980, the celebrations were extended to an entire month. National Nutrition Week was first recognised in India in 1982, when government launched several initiatives to motivate, aware, and educate people about the healthy nutrition and its association with good health and longevity.
National Nutrition Week 2022: What Is the Significance and Why Is It Celebrated?
Healthy diet and nutrition has many benefits. It not only protects you from different types of chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, respiratory diseases, and more but also makes you fit and healthy to live a happy, prosperous, and long life.
According to Global Hunger Health Index Report 2021, India ranked 101st among 116 countries. With a score of 27.5, India has a level of hunger that is serious. Additionally, there are many obese people in India. Obesity in the urban population is primarily caused due to bad lifestyle choices, unhealthy eating habits, and consumption of processed and refined foods. To avoid all this and make people health conscious, India celebrates National Nutrition Week every year from 1 to 7 September.
