Happy Eid-al-Adha 2021: Bakra Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages and Quotes

Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in India on Wednesday, 21 July. It is also know as Bakra Eid (Bakrid).

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals observed by the Muslim community all around the world. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah and celebrations for the same last for around three days.

People offer their prayers on this day and spend time with their friends, family and relatives. They also enjoy delicious cuisines with their loved ones. However, this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, many won't be able to visit their friends and family. But you can wish them on this auspicious occasion of Bakrid on social media platforms and by sending messages.