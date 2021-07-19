Happy Eid-al-Adha 2021: Bakra Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages and Quotes
Bakra EId is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah.
Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in India on Wednesday, 21 July. It is also know as Bakra Eid (Bakrid).
Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals observed by the Muslim community all around the world. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah and celebrations for the same last for around three days.
People offer their prayers on this day and spend time with their friends, family and relatives. They also enjoy delicious cuisines with their loved ones. However, this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, many won't be able to visit their friends and family. But you can wish them on this auspicious occasion of Bakrid on social media platforms and by sending messages.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, quotes and messages for you to send to your loved on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Bakra Eid 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes
On this auspicious day, I pray to Allah for answering all your prayer and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Eid Mubarak!
Amidst the global health pandemic, may Allah keep you and your family healthy and safe. Wish you and your family a ver happy Eid-al-Adha
Wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and all your prayers are answered today. Bakrid Mubarak!
“Let our religions unite us for human kindness rather than dividing us on what we believe. Eid Mubarak”- Hockson Floin
“May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!”
