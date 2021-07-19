Bakra Eid 2021: Eid-al-Adha Dates in India and Saudi Arabia

The festival of Bakrid (Bakra Eid) is just round the corner. It is also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha.

Bakrid is one of the two very important festivals of observed by the Muslim community. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah. Celebrations of the same last for three days. The other prominenet festival is Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.

Muslims all across the globe celebrate these days by praying, wearing new clothes, enjoying delicious cuisines and by spending the day with friends and family.