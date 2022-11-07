ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Dev Deepawali 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, & WhatsApp Status

Happy Dev Deepawali 2022: The festival will be celebrated grandly on 7 November by devotees.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
Lifestyle
2 min read
Happy Dev Deepawali 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, & WhatsApp Status
i

Dev Deepawali is basically the Diwali of the Gods. It is observed every year on the full moon of the Karthik month according to the Hindu calendar in India. This is the festival of lights that is celebrated by the Gods. It is celebrated every year in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, by devotees. On this day, the steps of the Ganga river ghats are decorated with diyas. Dev Deepawali 2022 is all set to be celebrated on 7 November.

The date of the festival is decided as per the Hindu calendar. People are gearing up to celebrate Dev Deepawali 2022 grandly in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They will light diyas and pray to the different Gods on this day. You must wish your friends and family a very happy Dev Deepawali on this day and pray for each other's happiness.

Also Read

Diwali Laxmi Puja 2022 Time: Deepavali Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Samagri List

Diwali Laxmi Puja 2022 Time: Deepavali Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Samagri List
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are a few Dev Deepawali 2022 wishes, messages, and greetings that you can send to your loved ones. Celebrate this day with devotion and happiness so that the Gods bless you with what you deserve.

Happy Dev Deepawali 2022: Wishes

  • Warm greetings on the festival of Dev Deepawali. As the Gods will descend to earth to take a dip in the holy Ganga, let us celebrate this auspicious day with immense fervour and happiness.

  • On the joyous day of Dev Deepawali, I am sending my warm wishes to you and your family. May all your worries go away and your wishes come true. I will pray to the Gods for your happiness.

  • The look of Ganga ghat on Dev Deepawali is worth witnessing. You must offer prayers to the Gods on this day. Wishing you a Happy Dev Deepawali.

Also Read

Diwali 2022: Do’s and Don'ts To Follow This Festive Season; Know Details Here

Diwali 2022: Do’s and Don'ts To Follow This Festive Season; Know Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Dev Deepawali 2022: Messages

  • May you be surrounded by prosperity, happiness, and success all the time. Wishing a cheerful and happy Dev Deepawali.

  • Wishing you a very happy Dev Deepawali. Light up your homes with diyas and pray to the Gods for happiness and prosperity.

  • May you be showered with lots of happiness, smiles, peace, and joy. Warm greetings on Dev Deepawali to you and your family.

  • May the bright light of the illuminating diyas on the ghats of Ganga fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a happy Dev Deepawali.

Also Read

Bhai Dooj 2022 Date and Time: Shubh Muhurat for Tilak, Puja Vidhi, & Rituals

Bhai Dooj 2022 Date and Time: Shubh Muhurat for Tilak, Puja Vidhi, & Rituals

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×