Happy Dev Deepawali 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, & WhatsApp Status

Dev Deepawali is basically the Diwali of the Gods. It is observed every year on the full moon of the Karthik month according to the Hindu calendar in India. This is the festival of lights that is celebrated by the Gods. It is celebrated every year in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, by devotees. On this day, the steps of the Ganga river ghats are decorated with diyas. Dev Deepawali 2022 is all set to be celebrated on 7 November.

The date of the festival is decided as per the Hindu calendar. People are gearing up to celebrate Dev Deepawali 2022 grandly in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They will light diyas and pray to the different Gods on this day. You must wish your friends and family a very happy Dev Deepawali on this day and pray for each other's happiness.