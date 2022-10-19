Diwali 2022: How Many Diyas To Use? Significance of Each Diya on This Festival
Diwali 2022: A total of 13 diyas are lit during the festival of Diwali, also known as Deepawali.
As we are heading close towards celebrating Diwali 2022 on 24 October, all of us are extremely excited to follow all the traditions. From wearing new clothes to lighting diyas, everything has its own significance. We cannot wait to enjoy the festive days to the fullest. Lighting diyas on Diwali is one of the main traditions that everyone follows during the festival. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is called the "festival of lights" by people across the country.
The festival is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya along with his wife, Sita and brother, Laxman. People decorate their homes on Diwali with diyas and festive lights. People light diyas on this festival for a reason. Each diya has its own significance that one should know. We will tell you all the details here.
Keep reading to know how many diyas to light this Diwali and the importance of each diya. The more you learn about it, the better you can celebrate the festival.
Diwali 2022: Significance of Diyas
During the festival of Diwali, people light 13 diyas. It is a tradition that everyone must follow. Each diya holds great importance so you should not miss even one.
13 diyas are lit on the day of Dhanteras and they are kept facing the South near garbage outside the home. It helps to ward off death. Many people believe that the first diya protects the family from untimely or unexpected death.
On the night of Diwali, the second diya is lit with ghee and kept in front of the mandir. It is believed that this brings good luck to the home and the family.
The third one is placed in front of Goddess Lakshmi and people seek blessings for prosperity.
The fourth one in front of Tulsi brings peace and happiness.
The fifth earthen lamp is placed at the entrance of the home to welcome prosperity, joy, and good luck.
The sixth diya is kept under a peepal tree to get rid of financial and health problems. This diya must be lit with mustard oil.
Place the seventh one in any mandir near your house to bring positivity.
The eighth diya is placed near the garbage to ward off bad luck.
The ninth diya is kept outside the washroom and it helps the flow of positive energy.
The tenth diya is kept on the roof to seek protection.
The eleventh diya is placed at the window to bring good luck.
The twelfth diya is also placed on the roof and it maintains the festive spirit.
The thirteenth diya must be kept at the intersection of your home.
