Dev Deepavali 2022: Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Dev Diwali in Varanasi

Dev Deepavali or Diwali 2022 is an auspicious festival celebrated annually in Varanasi, a holy city in India. The festival is observed to commemorate the triumph of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur and that it is why, it is also recognized as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. Every year, the Dev Diwali is celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima.

Dev Deepavali is the festival of lights. Devotees offer special prayers and light earthen lamps (diyas) as a tribute to Lord Shiva who defeated the demon Tripurasur. Generally, Dev Diwali is celebrated in the northern parts of India, especially Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and falls after 15 Days of the main festival of Diwali.

Let's read about the significance, rituals, shubh muhurat, and tithi of Dev Deepavali 2022.