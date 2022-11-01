ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Kerala Piravi 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Texts, and Greetings

Happy Kerala Piravi Day 2022: The day is observed on 1 November every year by the people of the state.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Kerala Piravi Day is celebrated on 1 November every year. People observe this day because three provinces were unified into one state after Kerala became an independent state. The terms "Kera" and "Alam" gave birth to the name Kerala. The term "Piravi" refers to birth in Malayalam. Kerala Piravi Day 2022 is celebrated grandly on the same date every year by the people of the state.

Kerala Piravi Day 2022 will be observed to mark the anniversary of Kerala becoming an independent state. It became independent in 1956. Before Independence, Kerala was split into four areas which included South Canara, Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore. People celebrate Kerala Day to commemorate the union of the three provinces and several outlying areas which were under the rule of various rulers. 

On Kerala Day, people of the state celebrate their culture, rich history, and Malayalam heritage. They organize different festivities and programs to make the day memorable for all.

Here are a few Happy Kerala Piravi Day 2022 wishes, images, greetings, and messages that you can send to your loved ones to make them feel special on this day.

Happy Kerala Piravi Day 2022 Wishes

  • Kerala is like God's own nation and people love to visit this place because of its beauty. A very Happy Kerala Piravi Day to one and all.

  • This day is not only special for the people of Kerala but also for the country. I hope and pray the people of this state will continue to develop Kerala. Wishing you and your family a Happy Kerala Piravi Day.

  • One must agree that without the support of the people, it would be impossible to preserve the state’s dignity, heritage, and culture. A Happy Kerala Day to all the people of the state who are working hard to preserve the name of the state.

  • Let us all celebrate Kerala Piravi Day with great joy and happiness. It is a special day for the people of the state as well as the country. We must all be happy and remember the importance of Kerala Day.

  • Kerala is a place where knowledge and adoration are found in abundance. Wishing you a very warm and happy Kerala Day.

Happy Kerala Piravi Day 2022 Images

Kerala is known for its beauty. Happy Kerala Day.

(Photo: iStock)

Happy Kerala Day to everyone celebrating today.

(Photo: iStock)

