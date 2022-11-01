Happy Kerala Piravi 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Texts, and Greetings

Kerala Piravi Day is celebrated on 1 November every year. People observe this day because three provinces were unified into one state after Kerala became an independent state. The terms "Kera" and "Alam" gave birth to the name Kerala. The term "Piravi" refers to birth in Malayalam. Kerala Piravi Day 2022 is celebrated grandly on the same date every year by the people of the state.

Kerala Piravi Day 2022 will be observed to mark the anniversary of Kerala becoming an independent state. It became independent in 1956. Before Independence, Kerala was split into four areas which included South Canara, Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore. People celebrate Kerala Day to commemorate the union of the three provinces and several outlying areas which were under the rule of various rulers.